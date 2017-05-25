Quiz Bowl team seeking donations for trip to Nationals

Four members of the Broken Bow Quiz Bowl team are raising money to go to national competition in Chicago June 9-13.

Recent BBPS graduates Keegan Clark and Colten Eggleston, Reed Lawrence and Tanner Butler, a senior and junior to-be respectively, need $3,500 to make the trip. To donate, contact the Egglestons (phone numbers listed below) or send checks to the Custer County Foundation with BBPS Quiz Bowl on the memo line.

The team has already raised the bulk of the money, however, more is needed so the team can engage in what Eggleston describes as a “battle of wits” at the national level.

“It’s a trivia competition,” Eggleston said. He and his teammates explained a “toss up” question is asked by the judge and members of competing teams buzz in to answer. The team that comes up with the correct answer first is awarded 5 points then is asked a bonus question. Team members can consult on the answer and if the answer is correct, the team is awarded 10 points.

Topics vary. Most anything students learn in high school is fair game. “Plus current events,” Clark said.

Though these four are hoping to go to Nationals, there are 24 members on the team at Broken Bow Public Schools.

“Anyone who wants to can join,” Butler said. During practice, the coach evaluates performances and junior varsity members can be promoted to varsity. That’s what happened with Lawrence. He moved from Lincoln to Mason City and started at BBPS at the first of the year. “I didn’t know many people and friends said you should do Quiz Bowl,” Lawrence said. “Reed did spectacularly,” Eggleston added.

Members of the team wear white lab coats. They acknowledge the coats are a bit expensive but they don’t have to buy t-shirts every year. On the shoulders of the lab coats are arrows. Black and red arrows signify the number of years the member has been on the team. A gold arrow on the other shoulder means the team member has qualified for Nationals. The lab coats help the team stand out from other teams. “It sets us apart,” Lawrence said and added “When we walk in, little kids yell ‘Scientists!’”

Each team member has areas of strength. Butler’s areas are history and current events. Lawrence’s topics are music, math and science. Clark’s specialties are history, current events, geography and sports. Eggleston’s areas are math, science and “a little bit of everything,” he said.

The team is practicing weekly to prepare for the national competition. They are using practice questions sent to them by a teacher in Lincoln who has been successful taking many teams to national competition. The team will be accompanied by their sponsor, BBPS teacher James McMann.

Anyone wanting to donate towards the trip can contact Colten Eggleston at 308-870-6103 or his father, Matt Eggleston, at 308-870-1974. Checks can also be sent to the Custer County Foundation, PO Box 304, Broken Bow, 68822. Make sure Quiz Bowl is noted in the memo.

“If we go over what we need, it will stay there,” Eggleston said. He explained the school plans to pay for the trip to nationals every other year. If extra funds are raised this year, it will remain with the Foundation so the money is available for future trips not paid for by the school.

Keegan Clark's parents are Mick and Sheila Clark. Colten Eggleston's parents are Matt and Shawnda Eggleston. Tanner Butler is the son of Bill and Keely Butler. Reed Lawrence is the son of Neil and Michelle Lawrence.