Rain, high winds, maybe even thunder arrive for Christmas

High winds and rain, possibly thunderstorms, are in the forecast for Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph can be expected as a powerful cold front moves through Nebraska the afternoon of Dec. 25. A high wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service Sunday morning and is in effect until 6 a.m. CST Monday Dec. 26.

High winds are expected to move into western and southwestern Nebraska during the afternoon and affect north central Nebraska during the evening and night. Many areas will still have high winds past midnight.

The National Weather Service cautions that travel on roads could be hazardous. All vehicles, but especially high profile vehicles and light weight trailers, could be caused to swerve and lose control if hit by a powerful gust of wind.

The wind warning is in effect until 6 a.m. CST Monday for the following counties: eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln and Hayes.

Christmas Day forecast for Custer County includes rain showers and possible thunderstorms by 5 p.m. along with high winds. Rainfall between a quarter and a half inch is forecast. Winds will continue through the night with a low around 21. Monday is forecast to be sunny and breezy with a high near 38.

Sheridan and western Cherry Counties in Nebraska are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. CST/5 a.m. MST Monday. The heaviest snow is expected between noon MST and 9 p.m. MST Sunday. One to three inches of snow is possible with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph during the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service cautions that travel in the area could be difficult with reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.