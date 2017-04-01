"Ranching for Profitability" to be held in Broken Bow, Burwell

What are pillars to beef productivity? Grazing, reproduction, economics, and cattle health are key to beef profitability and will be covered in half-day workshops across Nebraska by beef specialists and educators.

Please call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15/person. Brought to you by Nebraska Extension, and local sponsors. Pre-registration required for a meal count (one week prior). All times are local.

Nebraska Extension beef specialist, Rick Funston, will discuss “Estrous Synchronization and Considerations”. Dennis Bauer, extension educator, and Jerry Volesky, Range & Forage specialist, will cover grazing. Meadow renovation, grazing irrigated annuals as part of a year-long grazing plan, and annual forages for fall and winter grazing will be reviewed. Looking into the economics of a beef operation, Aaron Berger, extension educator, will examine “Points of Leverage on the Ranch to Improve Profit”. Cattle health is greatly influenced by fly populations, according to Dave Boxler, livestock entomologist educator, who will cover “Pasture Fly Control on Cattle”. Please note: speakers and topics may vary by location- contact the local extension office for a list of topics and speakers.