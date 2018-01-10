Ranchland Ford – new owners

Perry Andrew Myers and Justin Wittry are the new faces behind the leadership of Ranchland Ford in Broken Bow and Custer County. No stranger to the area Myers grew up in Custer County, fell in love with the land, went to Doane College in Blair and did not think he would stay in Blair, Nebraska this long. He always has wanted to come back to this area. Myers felt blessed to team up with Wittry to be able to take over the Custer County location.

Myers and Wittry take over a tradition that K.C. and Marita Gottschalk started in 1980 with Ranchland Ford. When thinking about if they would change the name, they feel Ranchland says it all, about what this area is about. Watch for a grand opening in the coming months. Read more about in the Custer County Chief January 11th.