Recall election date still pending as of Wednesday

As of end day Wednesday, no decision had been handed down by the Custer County District Court on setting a recall election date for Broken Bow School Board member Carl French.

Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes took the case under advisement at the Oct. 18 hearing in which the State of Nebraska ex. rel. Diane Scott, Jerry Scott, Sandra L. Wright, Gary Wright, and Julie Foster, Plaintiffs, requested the court set a recall election date for Carl French when the Broken Bow School Board did not do so.

Attorneys were allowed until end of day last Friday to file briefs. Briefs were filed by both side.

Judge Noakes presided over a jury trial State of Nebraska v. John Stewart Monday, Tuesday and part of Wednesday morning. The jury began deliberations at 10:14 a.m.. Deliberations will continue to Thursday as no verdict was returned by 5 p.m.