Red Cross assisting with recovery from house fire south of Mason City
Monday, February 13, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The American Red Cross is assisting after a house fire in southeastern Custer County.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross out of Grand Island, "residents on South Mason Road are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire broke out affecting a family of one."
Six area fire departments responded to the fire Friday, including Amherst, Ansley, Broken Bow, Litchfield, Mason City and Miller.
