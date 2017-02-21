Red Flag Warning in effect noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

As temperatures climb this afternoon (Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017), the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag warning for Fire Weather Zone 209 which includes the Nebraska counties of Custer, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Holt.

"The combination of west winds gusting 20 to 30 mph...very low humidity levels...and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon," a press release from NWS states.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon today to 6 p.m. CST.

Winds are forecast to be 15 to 25 pmh with gusts of 30 mph possible. Humidity could be as low as 15 percent.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly...be difficult to control...and exhibit extreme fire behavior," the NWS said.