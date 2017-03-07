Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Tuesday Mar. 7 2017

It will be dry and windy again today (Tuesday, Mar. 7) with high fire danger, especially from in a line from Grant in southwestern Nebraska through Broken Bow to O’Neill in northeaster Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Mountain for strong winds and low relative humidity in fire zones 209, 210, and 219. Custer County belongs to fire zone 209.

Winds are forecast to be 25-40 mph with gusts as high as 40-50. Humidity is forecast 15 percent south of I-80 and 20 percent across the Sandhills and north central Nebraska.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures contributing to extreme fire behavior.

A high of 51 is forecast for central Custer County today.