Regular school, not in-service, Monday, Feb. 13, for BBPS

Broken Bow Public Schools released the following announcement Jan. 19, 2017.

Staff, Parents & Broken Bow Patrons,

Due to previous school cancellations this winter, BBPS Administration has decided that we will NOT be having an in-service day on Monday, February 13th, 2017. Broken Bow Public Schools will run a regularly scheduled school day and a regular bell/dismissal schedule on this date.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact a building administrator.

Thank you and sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.

BBPS Admin