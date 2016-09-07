Rep. Smith’s Office to be in Bloomfield Sept. 8 and Ord Sept. 13

Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will be able to meet with a representative of Congressman Smith’s office at mobile offices on Thursday, Sept 8, in Bloomfield, and Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Ord.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

Thursday, September 8

Bloomfield City Office

101 S. Broadway Street, Bloomfield, NE

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

Tuesday, September 13

Valley County Economic Development

1514 K Street, Ord, NE

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CDT)

For additional information, please contact Congressman Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.