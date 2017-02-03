Rep. Smith announces 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) invites high school students in Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition by March 15, 2017.

“Nebraska’s Third District has so much to offer, and it is always a pleasure to see it from the perspectives of our talented young artists,” Smith said. “I encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their work to visitors from around the world.”

The Nebraska Art Teachers Association is working with Smith to coordinate the competition. Official rules, guidelines, and submission forms are available online at: www.AdrianSmith.house.gov/ArtCompetition.

The first-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside winning entries from across the country. Smith will display the runners-up in his Washington, D.C. and Third District offices.

The Congressional Institute annually sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students from all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

Amanda McCain won Second Place in the Competition last year with a photograph of a windmill in fog. A junior at the time, McCain received her award from Rep. Smith in May, 2016.