Rep. Smith's mobile office to be in Ord

Members of Congressman Adrian's Smith's staff will host the following mobile office hours over the next couple weeks to bring services to more Nebraskans. Constituents needing assistance from the Congressman's office or wanting to share their thoughts on federal issues are invited to stop by.

Tuesday, June 20

Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce

504 4th Avenue, Holdrege

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CDT)

Tuesday, June 27

Valley County Courthouse

125 S. 15th Street, Ord

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CDT)

Keya Paha County Courthouse

310 Courthouse Drive, Springview

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (CDT)

Greeley County Courthouse - Assembly Room

Courthouse Square, Greeley

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CDT)

For additional information, please contact Smith's Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or Smith's Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333. The Congressman's website is AdrianSmith.house.gov.