Rep. Smith's mobile office to be in Ord
Members of Congressman Adrian's Smith's staff will host the following mobile office hours over the next couple weeks to bring services to more Nebraskans. Constituents needing assistance from the Congressman's office or wanting to share their thoughts on federal issues are invited to stop by.
Tuesday, June 20
Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce
504 4th Avenue, Holdrege
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CDT)
Tuesday, June 27
Valley County Courthouse
125 S. 15th Street, Ord
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CDT)
Keya Paha County Courthouse
310 Courthouse Drive, Springview
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (CDT)
Greeley County Courthouse - Assembly Room
Courthouse Square, Greeley
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CDT)
For additional information, please contact Smith's Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or Smith's Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333. The Congressman's website is AdrianSmith.house.gov.
