Rep. Smith's statement on tariffs

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement March 8, 2018, after President Donald Trump announced his decision to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“I understand President Trump’s desire to put an end to unfair trade practices, but the best way to accomplish this goal is through targeted policies rather than blanket tariffs,” Smith said. “While I appreciate the President listening to our case for exempting Canada and Mexico, these tariffs should be further narrowed in order to reduce unintended consequences.

“Due to the success of our ag producers, this industry is often the first to be targeted with retaliatory measures by other countries. I have been steadfast in advocating against actions which could harm the ag economy, and I remain deeply concerned about these tariffs in their current form.

“We know tariffs translate to higher costs for consumers. At a time when we are experiencing great economic benefits from tax reform, we should focus on opening more markets rather than enacting barriers.”

Smith serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy.