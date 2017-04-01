Revised forecast says Sunday's high 27, temps above 40 Monday, Tuesday

Daytime temps above freezing are still another day away, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in North Platte.

Sunday's high is forecast to be 27 during a sunny but breezy day. Southwest winds will be 8-14 mph with some gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night has a forecast of 14 degrees.

Monday is expected to be cloudy, however, according to the NWS, the high will be 43. Tuesday's high is forecast as 42. Colder temps return on Wednesday with a high of 32. A chance of snow returns at the end of the week.

At 11:30 a.m. CST Sunday, the temperature at the Broken Bow Airport was 19 with a windchill of -7 according to the NWS.