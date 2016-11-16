Reward doubled for information on poached elk

The reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person or people responsible for illegally killing a mature bull elk and leaving it to waste in northwestern Nebraska has been doubled.

The Panhandle Conservation Club of Scottsbluff has pledged $1,000 to match the $1,000 being offered by the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers program.

Doyle Lund, president of the eight-member club, said the group donated the money because of its mission to support the region’s conservation officers and natural resources. He said club members were especially upset that whoever killed the elk didn’t use the meat.

“I have a real problem with anyone who would shoot an elk and just leave it lay like that,” Lund said. “That’s the reason we decided to contribute this money and support conservation.”

The bull, considered to be a trophy class animal with a 7-by-6 set of antlers, was found dead from a bullet wound in a wheat field southeast of Crawford. It is believed to have been shot the night of Saturday, Nov. 12, well after the Nebraska firearm elk season which ended Oct. 23.

In addition to the elk case, lesser reward amounts are being offered for information about the killings of a pronghorn and three mule deer, all females, which were recently found dead near Hemingford.

Those with information may remain anonymous by contacting the Wildlife Crimestoppers Program at 800-742-7627. More information about the program may be found at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers.