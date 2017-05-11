Reynolds of Broken Bow breaks B5 state record in Long Jump

With a leap of 23' 8 1/2" Dylan Reynolds of Broken Bow set a new state record in Long Jump at District B5 track in Broken Bow.

Although the jump breaks the former record, Reynolds jump will not go in the record books due to wind, according to an official at the meet, Sports Editor Tim Conover reported.

Reynold's jump was longer than the record of 23' 8 1/4" set in 2009 by Tyler Wullenwaber of Centennial.

Reynold's third jump broke the record. He jumped 23' and 22' 11 1/2" before landing his third jump at 23' 8 1/2".