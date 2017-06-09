Ribbon cutting celebrates new "old fashioned" clocks in the Square

They may have an old fashioned look to them, but the two clocks in the Square and the one at Melham Park are brand new, thanks to the Lions Club of Broken Bow.

Lions Club member Don Wolford started the project. Businesses and organizations in Broken Bow were given the opportunity to have their name on a clock in exchange for a $1,500 donation. The plan called for two double-sided clocks in the Square, however, the response was so good that a third clock was purchased for Melham Park. The organizations that have names on the clocks in the Square are the Custer County Foundation, Custer Economic Development Corporation, the Rotary, and the Lions Club. Names on the clock at Melham are the Optimists and Custer County DYO (Diamond Youth Organization).

June 7 was selected as the day for the ribbon cutting as it is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Lions Club International. “At 40 members, the Broken Bow Lions Club is the largest it’s ever been,” Wolford said of the local club for the international service organization. “If there’s a need, there’s a Lion.”