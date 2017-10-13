Ricketts deploys Nebraska National Guard to Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Today (Oct. 13, 2017), Governor Pete Ricketts is deploying a 58-person National Guard headquarters unit to provide assistance to the ongoing hurricane recovery operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization has also deployed a Nebraska Army National Guard communications specialist to Puerto Rico to assist with the ongoing Hurricane Maria recovery operations there.

“Nebraska is eager to support our neighbors in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by sending our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to provide assistance where it is needed the most,” said Governor Ricketts. “The men and women of our Nebraska National Guard continue to respond whenever and wherever they are needed. Nebraskans are grateful for the sacrifices made by our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.”

The larger deployment involves the Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which is expected to deploy to the island of St. Croix this weekend for a mission that is expected to last approximately 30 days. While deployed, the unit, which also includes two members of the Nebraska Air National Guard, will be responsible for providing command and control of National Guard units operating on both St. Croix and St. Martin, which were devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The unit is expected to be based with the Virgin Island National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters. It will additionally be responsible for coordinating National Guard support to civil authorities in the areas of law enforcement, medical care, and reception and onward integration activities of incoming and outgoing National Guard forces.

The second deployment consists of a single Nebraska Army National Guard communications specialist assigned to the Nebraska National Guard’s Lincoln-based 72nd Civil Support Team, who deployed to Puerto Rico earlier this week to assist in increasing the communication capabilities of the hurricane-ravaged island. That mission is expected to last approximately 14-days.

“I am continually amazed by our Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen and their willingness to continue to volunteer to serve their fellow Americans during this time of extraordinary need,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska Adjutant General. “Just as in Texas and Florida several weeks ago, the assistance given by Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen will help make a difference in the lives of their fellow Americans who are still recovering from these devastating hurricanes. I am extremely thankful for their service, and the sacrifices of their families and employers that enable them to do these incredibly important missions.”