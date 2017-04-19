Road to begin on US 83 in Thomas County

Weather permitting, construction work will begin Apr. 21 on US-83 between RP 123+35 to RP 130+63, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads. Construction will include milling and asphalt overlay of the existing shoulders and roadway, new curb and drainage structures will be constructed as well.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 12 foot restriction. The work zone will be controlled with flaggers. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of July, 2017.

Motorists are reminded to be extra careful in and hear highway work zone and to buckle up every trip.