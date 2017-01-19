Road to inauguration includes elector vote cast by Safranek of Merna

Craig Safranek of Merna can watch the inauguration of Donald Trump Jan. 20 and know that he had a part history. Safranek was one of Nebraska’s five electors who cast Nebraska’s votes for Trump on Dec. 19.

Each of Nebraska’s three Congressional District has one elector appointed by the Representative to Congress for that district. The other two electors are selected by Nebraska’s U.S. Senators. In 2016, Safranek was appointed elector for Nebraska’s Third Congressional District by Congressman Adrian Smith. Electors in Nebraska are bound to vote as their district or state.

Elector votes were cast on Dec. 19, 2016. “We had to sign four or six documents,” Safranek said. “Two of them go into the National Archives because they have the actual signatures that elect the president.”

Controversy surrounding both Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Nominee, may have increased the attention of the elector votes in this most recent election. With or without the added attention, though, Safranek said to cast a vote for the person who would become president was “pretty special.”

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the United State’s 45th President, today, Jan. 20. Ceremonies begin early in the day and the swearing in of the President takes place at noon Eastern time.

Read an extended interview with Craig Safranek in the Jan. 19 printed issue of the Custer County Chief.