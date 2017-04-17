Road work on Hwy 2 and Hwy 30 to begin Apr. 24

Work is scheduled for Hwy.2 between Ansley and Mason City, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOR). Weather permitting, work will begin Apr. 24 for concrete repair and asphalt overlay from RP 296+09 to RP 301+73 on N-2. The work zone will be controlled with flaggers and pilot car.

Road work is also scheduled for Hwy. 30 between Maxwell and North Platte. Weather permitting, work will begin Apr. 24 on a highway improvement project on US-30 at RP 182-14 to RP 190-94. This will include pavement repair, grading, bridge work and an asphalt overlay. A maximum of 11 feet width restriction will be in effect. Temporary traffic signals will control one late traffic on the Maxwell Railroad Viaduct. Work is anticipated to be completed this fall.

Motorists should expect reduced speeds and delays within work zone and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway construction zones.