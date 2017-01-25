Roads remain snow covered to partially covered in area

Many roads and streets remain snow covered, partially snow covered or icy after yesterday's winter storm. Higher amounts of snow fell in northern Nebraska.

The photos above were taken on Hwy 21 south of Broken Bow to Pressey West Rd at approximately 11 a.m. Wed. Jan. 25. The southern end of this section is clearer, as you can see in the photos. Wind will be a factor in road conditions, as can be seen in the blowing snow across Hwy 21 at Adams Land and Cattle.

Use caution when driving, slow your speed to match conditions.

Wednesday's forecast is snowy and blustery with a high near 25 and a 20 percent chance of snow. Overnight low may be 11 degrees.

Thursday is forecast by the National Weather Service to be mostly sunny, a high near 29 with windchill values as low as -3.

Daytime temps are forecasted to be above 30 degree Friday through Sunday, with Sunday possibly reaching 40 degrees.