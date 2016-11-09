Rollover accident on Hwy 21 south of Broken Bow

Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE

Broken Bow Fire and Rescue and the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a one vehicle accident about 10 miles south of Broken Bow. Unofficial reports are that a pickup carrying a driver and a passenger rolled. Both were transported by ambulance to Broken Bow with what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries. One person complained of head and rib pain. The pickup came to rest facing south in the ditch on the west side of the highway.

