Rollover accident on Hwy 21 south of Broken Bow

Broken Bow Fire and Rescue and the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a one vehicle accident about 10 miles south of Broken Bow. Unofficial reports are that a pickup carrying a driver and a passenger rolled. Both were transported by ambulance to Broken Bow with what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries. One person complained of head and rib pain. The pickup came to rest facing south in the ditch on the west side of the highway.