Runza and TeamMates team up Tuesday, Apr. 4

Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, Runza Restaurants across Nebraska and Iowa will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds to the TeamMates Mentoring program. The effort is part of Runza's belief that it takes more than food to serve a community.

"Runza Restaurants is proud to take an active role in each and every community we serve. More than a responsibility, it's our privilege to positively impact the lives of our neighbors," Becky Perrett, Director of Marketing at Runza National, said.

79 Runza Restaurants will be participating in TeamMates Day.