Runza National Convention June 5-6, Broken Bow
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Over 200 Runza employees from across the Midwest gathered in Broken Bow for the annual Runza Convention. An article on the event will be printed in the June 15 issue of the Chief. Pictured above are the owner's of the Runza located in Broken Bow, Kevin and Joyce Richardson. Standing between them are the grandchildren of Sarah Everett, one of the co-founders of the chain restaurant; Dawn Amend, Renee Sjulin and Donald Everett Jr.
