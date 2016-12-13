Santa getting ready for Christmas!

Santa Claus stopped by the offices of the Custer County Chief for a quick visit Tuesday, Dec. 20 to check on the latest news.

Santa is getting ready to deliver gifts around the world for Christmas and making plans for his visit to Custer County. He didn't have the sleigh and reindeer with him. Elves are cleaning and polishing the sleight to a high shine and the reindeer are practicing take-offs and landing and eating lots of oats to get ready for Christmas.

Even if there isn't snow, Santa says he will make it to Custer County for Christmas. "Christmas Eve, after the kids go to bed and go to sleep," Santa said. He hopes all children understand the meaning of Christmas and the spirit of Christmas. "It's the most special time of the year," Santa said.

Santa appreciates it when children leave treats for him and snacks for the reindeer but wants children to know that they don't have to leave anything. "It's nice to have cookies and the reindeer like corn and carrots, but thank-you notes and hand drawn pictures are really great,too." Santa said. "Most of all, I want the children to have a safe and warm Merry Christmas!"