Santa in the Square 5:30 p.m., Parade 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, Broken Bow
5:30 p.m.
Santa and his reindeer will be at the Square, brought to town by Custer Federal State Bank
Vendors will be in the Square selling food and concessions
Parade line-up behind Custer Federal State Bank 10th and South D
6:30 p.m.
Parade
Parade starts at 10th Ave and South D, proceeds east along South D (north side of the Square) turns north on 8th Avenue to go one block, turns west on C Street to go one block, turns south on 9th Avenue for one block then turns west on South D to return to the starting point.
After parade
United Methodist Choir singing carols
Mayor Burt will light the Christmas lights
