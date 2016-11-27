Santa in the Square 5:30 p.m., Parade 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, Broken Bow

Parade of Lights Monday Nov. 28 Broken Bow

5:30 p.m.

Santa and his reindeer will be at the Square, brought to town by Custer Federal State Bank

Vendors will be in the Square selling food and concessions

Parade line-up behind Custer Federal State Bank 10th and South D

6:30 p.m.

Parade

Parade starts at 10th Ave and South D, proceeds east along South D (north side of the Square) turns north on 8th Avenue to go one block, turns west on C Street to go one block, turns south on 9th Avenue for one block then turns west on South D to return to the starting point.

After parade

United Methodist Choir singing carols

Mayor Burt will light the Christmas lights

