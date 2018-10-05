Sasse introduces livestock haulers legislation

Wednesday May 23, 2018 U.S. Senator Ben Sasse led a bipartisan group of Senators in introducing the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act. Currently, overly strict trucking regulations from the Department of Transportation require mandatory rest time that put livestock at risk, especially during summer or winter months. Senator Sasse’s bipartisan legislation would give American agriculture the flexibility to safely transport livestock.

“Nebraska’s economy runs on agriculture," Senator Sasse said. "Our ranchers and haulers are professionals who make the well-being of livestock their top priority and that includes safe transportation. The Department of Transportation’s current regulations endanger livestock during hot summers and cold winters, which Nebraskans know well, causing significant stress on the animals and concern for the drivers. This bipartisan bill is good for our ranchers, good for our haulers, and good for our livestock.”

Sasse was joined by Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), John Hoeven (R-ND), Doug Jones (D-AL), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Jon Tester (D-MT).