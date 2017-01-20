Scholarship application deadline for Custer County Foundation Feb. 1

The deadline to submit scholarship applications for the Custer County Foundation is approaching. All applications are due to the Foundation by Feb. 1, 2017. The Foundation manages 65 scholarship funds and awards over $70,000 in scholarships annually.

To view all of the scholarships available and download application forms, go to the Foundation's website: www.custercountyfoundation.org.

The Custer County Foundation is dedicated to supporting youth and education. The Foundation has established a long tradition of administering and providing scholarships to area students. These scholarships are made available through the generosity of individuals and businesses.