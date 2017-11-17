Scholarships available for students to attend Women's Ag Conference

The annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be Feb. 22 – 23, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

The Women in Agriculture Conference is one of the longest-running women’s conferences of its kind in the country. The theme for this year’s conference is, “Growing our future, valuing our traditions.” Over 30 concurrent workshops will be hosted over the two-day event that focus on production risk, market risk, financial risk, human risk and legal risk.

The conference will feature three keynote speakers. Ruth Hambleton, the founder of Annie’s Project, will speak on empowering and educating women producers. Ann Finkner, Farm Credit Services of America senior vice president chief administrative officer, will share resources to help women recharge while dealing with complexity, stress and multi-tasking in agriculture. Lastly, Leslie McCuiston will share her story of being named America’s Pig Farmer of the Year.

Five $125 scholarships (full registration fee) available to University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) students.

Ten $62.50 scholarships (half registration fee) are available to Nebraska FFA, 4-H or Community College students. Students receiving a ½ scholarship are expected to pay the remainder of the registration cost during the registration period, or find a local sponsor.

Applicants will need to prepare a 3,000 character essay on "Why do you want to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference? How will you use the information in your future studies/career?"

To apply, click here: : https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2gdxBcTI8sDQggB

Hotel rooms and additional travel expenses are not covered by these scholarships. The application is now open. Applications must be submitted online by midnight Friday Jan. 19, 2018. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than Jan. 26, 2018.