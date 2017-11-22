Search continues for missing Nebraska woman

Sydney Loofe, 24, of Lincoln, Neb. was last heard from on Nov. 15, 2017, when Loofe sent a Snapchat about being excited for a date she was going on that evening with someone she met online, according to "Locate the Missing" Facebook page.

Since then, Loofe has failed to show up to work, there has been no activity on her bank account, her car was found at her apartment in Lincoln and her phone has been disabled after last pinging in Wilber.

Loofe, who is originally from the Neligh area is 5’7” tall, weighs 135 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Columbia brand jacket and a cream colored shirt. Loofe's family is putting up missing person posters from Des Moines, Iowa, to York, Neb, according to 10/11 News, with some family members reaching even further west along I-80. Billboards have also been put up.

Anyone with information on Sydney Loofe should contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-600, the Antelope County Sheriff's Office at 402-887-4148, or your local law enforcement authorities or call 911.