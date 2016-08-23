Second day of Pryce trial comes to an end

Jury selection ended today with a selection of nine men and three women to the jury for the Brittney Pryce trial.

Both sides, defense attorney Stephen Potter and prosecutors Nebraska Assistant Attorney Generals Michael Guinan and William Tangeman, presented opening arguments Tuesday afternoon, taking about twenty to twenty five minutes each.

District Court Judge Karin Noakes ended proceedings for the day at 4:45 p.m. with instructions to the jury to not discuss the case with anyone, research the case, or read, listen or watch any information about the case.

Judge Noakes said it is likely the trial will go well into next week.