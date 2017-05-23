Second public meeting on Keystone XL Pipeline application June 7

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued an Order entering a location, date and time for a meeting allowing for public comment on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application currently before the Nebraska Public Service

Commission (PSC).

The public meeting will be held in O’Neill, Wednesday, June 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (CDT) at the O’Neill Community Center located at 501 S. 4th Street, O’Neill, Holt County. Doors for the public meeting will be open at noon. Public comment will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis. Persons speaking at the public meeting will have three-to-five minutes toprovide comment.

This is the second public meeting held by the Commission to take comment on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application. The first public meeting was held on May 3 in York.

“We recognize the emotion and conviction surrounding this application,” said Jeff Pursley, PSC Executive Director. “The Commission would like to thank the citizens who participated in York for the respect and consideration shown one another during the public meeting. We look forward to the sharing of information in the same respectful manner in O’Neill.”

The Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act, affords the Commission the right to hold a public meeting for the purpose of receiving input from the public at a location close to the proposed route. The Commission will make public input received during the meeting a part of the public record.

The Commission is considering other locations along the proposed pipeline route and will announce any additional meetings if scheduled.

In addition to the scheduled public meeting the Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application. The Public Hearing will be held the week of August 7-11 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. For more information on the Pipeline Application visit the KXL Pipeline Information page of the PSC website.

Mary Ridder of Callaway is Commissioner for District 5.