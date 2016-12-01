S.E.M. celebrates grand opening of new addition

S.E.M. public schools celebrated the grand opening of an addition that holds a new practice gym, administrative offices and classrooms for elementary through high school students. More info and pictures of the addition can be seen in next week's Chief. In the picture above, members of S.E.M.'s school board cut the grand opening ribbon by the entrance to the new addition. From left, Kirby Burden, Shana Beattie, Matt Glatter, Matt Hothem, Marlin Berg and Bryce Williams.