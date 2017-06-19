Sen. Sasse to have mobile office in Broken Bow

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has announced a member of his staff will be hosting a Mobile Office Wednesday, June 28 in Broken Bow.

These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Senator Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy.

The same services are offered by the Senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.

All are Welcome

The mobile office will be held at the Broken Bow Public Library's temporary location, 220 Industrial Park Drive, Broken Bow, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, June 28.