Sen. Sasse introduces Greg Ibach to Agriculture Committee

Today (Oct. 5, 2017) Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R) introduced Greg Ibach at his hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee to consider his nomination for Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory programs.

Ibach is currently serving as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Senator Sasse’s prepared remarks are below.

"It is with great pleasure that I am able to introduce to you Greg Ibach. Greg has been nominated to serve as USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

Nobody out-works Nebraska and nobody knows that better than Greg Ibach. Greg has built his whole life on honesty and hustle. He's the man for the job and Nebraskans couldn't be prouder.

A Nebraskan through and through, Greg has served our state and our agriculture community well. He has served three different governors as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, a confluence of his life’s work farming, ranching, and promoting Nebraska agriculture.

Nebraskans know that our state’s agriculture trade has grown in the global marketplace because of Greg’s efforts to tirelessly promote our commodities. Greg built and maintained stakeholder relationships and initiated strategies to promote Nebraska agriculture domestically and internationally, allowing us to become the breadbasket of the world.

Greg will bring a personal vigor to the USDA that analyses issues, develops strategies and creates solutions for domestic and global initiatives. Greg has a proven public service record defined by executing innovative approaches and consensus among diversified agriculture constituencies. Greg has empowered the employees at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to achieve shared visionary goals and his leadership will resonate well with the goals Secretary Perdue has shared with the committee to execute the USDA’s mission of providing economic opportunity through innovation and helping rural America thrive.

Greg’s unrelenting work has expanded youth involvement and leadership in agriculture. He has brought high school juniors and seniors from around the state together to explore agriculture as a career and gain personal growth and leadership through the Nebraska Agriculture Youth Institute. NAYI celebrated 46 years in 2017, and is the longest running agriculture youth program of its kind in the nation with over 200 students attending each year. Greg understands what the future of agriculture looks like and his leadership at USDA should bring comfort to hard working producers and hungry consumers across America.

Again, Chairman Roberts, Ranking Member Stabenow and Members of this Committee, it is a pleasure on behalf of the State of Nebraska to introduce Greg Ibach and I would also like to recognize his wife Teresa. As Greg enters into this new calling, I look forward to working with him upon his confirmation."