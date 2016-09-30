Sen. Williams visits Sixpence in Broken Bow

State Senator Matt Williams visited the Six Pence program in Broken Bow Thursday Sept. 29 where he attended a family social time and met with program leaders about early education opportunities.

“I’m a strong advocate of early childhood education,” Williams said. “I am proud of what Broken Bow is offering to meet those needs.”

Sixpence is a public-private partnership that seeks to raise the bar for highly effective early care and education for Nebraska’s youngest and most vulnerable children, according to the Sixpence website.

The program offers support to parents of children ages 0-3 through home visits, developmental screenings, social opportunities and support programs.

“We are helping parents be the best teacher to their kids,” Jo Ward, a Sixpence parent educator, said. “I am enabling the parents to sit and learn and build a relationship to this child.”

Sixpence is a state wide program that is funded through the Sixpence Early Learning Fund. The fund is a collaboration of the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and private investors. The program was established in Custer County in 2008. Broken Bow Public Schools and Central Plains Center for Services partner together to bring Sixpence to Custer Counter. Currently, 24 families are served by Sixpence in Custer County.

“This is a significant investment in our future when we invest in young people’s education,” Williams said.

If you would like more information about the Sixpence program, please contact Jo Ward at (308) 872-5606.