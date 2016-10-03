Senator Fischer's statement on Cabela's purchase

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement today regarding this morning’s announcement that Bass Pro Shops will acquire Cabela’s:

“Cabela’s is a world-renowned retailer due to the hard work of many Nebraskans who have contributed to its great success over the years. I understand this decision will cause uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead, especially for the citizens of Sidney. I also believe that the strength of Nebraska is rooted in our communities and our way of life. I am hopeful Bass Pro Shops will recognize this as they make plans for the future of this operation.”