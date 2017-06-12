Severe weather possible, NWS posts Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook posted by the National Weather Service North Platte NE 409 AM CDT Mon Jun 12 2017

For the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-

Western Cherry

409 AM CDT Mon Jun 12 2017 /309 AM MDT Mon Jun 12 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of western and north central Nebraska.

DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT

Thunderstorms will develop across the Nebraska panhandle this afternoon and evening, then spread northeast through portions of northern Nebraska. Some storms will be severe, capable of very large hail and damaging winds during the late afternoon and early

evening. A tornado is also possible, primarily in the northwest panhandle.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

Additional thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon across north central Nebraska, generally along and east of Highway 281. Some storms may be strong or severe, capable of large hail and strong winds.

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday in the eastern Nebraska panhandle due to the combination of gusty winds, very dry air, and warm temperatures.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed late this afternoon and evening, primarily west of a line from Ogallala to Valentine.