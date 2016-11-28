It's that time again—the Broken Bow Public Library's annual "Share the Joy of Reading" book drive!

You can drop off used children's books in good condition or new children's books at the library from mid-November until Dec. 14. Donated books are then given to the Broken Bow Does organization who make them available for area families before Christmas.

These books always make a child's holiday extra special as they love having a book they can call their very own!