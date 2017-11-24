Shop 'Small' Saturday

Linda McMahon, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is reminding Americans that shopping on Small Business Saturday supports America’s thriving small businesses.

“Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses and creating jobs in communities all across America,” McMahon said. “Shopping small this Saturday is the perfect opportunity for Americans to support their local community businesses and promote growth and vitality to America’s booming economy during this holiday season and throughout the coming year.”

This year marks the eighth Small Business Saturday, an annual celebration of America’s small business community. Last year on Small Business Saturday, an estimated 112 million Americans spent a combined $15.4 billion at independent neighborhood retailers and restaurants.

“Small businesses are the engine of our national economy. We now have in the United States about 30 million small businesses. About half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business. And two out of three new jobs are created by small business. Those are pretty powerful and compelling statistics,” McMahon said. “One of my goals in leading the U.S. Small Business Administration is to revitalize a sense of entrepreneurship in America. We want entrepreneurs to feel confident taking a risk on starting or expanding their small businesses. Everyone wants businesses to grow and for people to be employed. Shopping small on November 25 supports these men and women who create the foundation for strong, successful small businesses.”

For more Small Business Saturday details visit https://www.sba.gov/saturday.