Situation in Thedford

The Custer County Chief has contacted the Security First Bank in Thedford and confirmed that the bank is no longer on lockdown. A person with the bank confirmed that the bank was on lockdown for a short time around noon today (Tuesday, Nov. 15).

The exact details are not yet known. Both the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol had no information when contacted about 12:30 p.m.. Any information the Chief would share at this time would be based on hearsay. We will wait for official details.