Six fire departments respond to house fire south of Mason City

Six fire departments sent units in response of a fire south of Mason City.

Just before noon Friday Feb. 10 Broken Bow sent the ladder truck and pumper as mutual aid to the blaze initially responded to by Ansley and Mason City.

Crews, support and tanker trucks transferring water to the scene were from Amherst, Ansley, Broken Bow, Litchfield, Mason City and Miller.

A property owner near the site on South Mason City Road assisted with giving access to an irrigation well for water. Tankers also went to Mason City to refill.

The house on fire was a two story farm house.

A worker from Custer Public Power arrived to shut off power to the house as well as cut two tall trees close to the house.

At one time, water from three different hoses, including one from the ladder truck, were hitting the house.

At about 1 p.m., crews were still on scene and it appeared that firefighters were just then being able to enter the structure.

At this time there are no reports of injuries or cause of the fire. An official report will follow when information is available.