Six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow.

The groundhog saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter.

Jeff Lundy, Groundhog Club vice president, in Punxsutaney, Penn., welcomed the crowd at 7:11 a.m. local time , and after wishing everyone in attendance a Happy Groundhog Day, Lundy introduced his fellow Inner Circle members., then turned things over to Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley. Deeley welcomed the crowd and, along with Max Roberts, rapped on Phil’s (the groundhog) door to wake him. When Punxsy Phil emerged from his stump at 7:18 a.m., Deeley pointed out his feisty demeanor, as the crowd welcomed him with a loud cheer.

Deeley didn’t waste any time speaking to Phil in his native language, Groundhogese, and selecting the proper scroll.The crowd’s disappointed response told the whole of the story. Most in attendance were obviously hoping for an early spring. However, Phil, having seen his shadow, reported six more weeks of winter, and the crowd let out an audible sigh.