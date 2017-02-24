Snow emergency in Broken Bow

A snow emergency has been declared in Broken Bow by Mayor Cecil Burt for today, Friday, Feb. 24.

There will be No Handi Bus Services today.

Please make sure your vehicles are off the snow routes.

The following are the emergency snow routes:

(1) 9th Avenue from North N Street south to Memorial Drive

(2) 10th Avenue from North B Street north to North K Street

(3) 5th Avenue from South N Street to Memorial Drive

(4) Memorial Drive from East City Limits to West City Limits

Use caution while driving.