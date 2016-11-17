Snow routes, parking and snow removal for Broken Bow

Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott would like to remind the public of some City Ordinances.

Ordinance 72.10 states that it is unlawful to park vehicles in the same spot for more than 24 consecutive hours on streets within the city of Broken Bow, the exception would be if there is a different maximum time limited posited such as the 15 minute maximum on some downtown parking spots. This ordinance is especially important during the winter months. If a vehicle is parked on the street for more than 24 hours it is likely to hinder the efforts of the City Street Department to remove snow from the street. Parking tickets will be issued for anyone in violation of this ordinance.

Ordinance 981 pertains to the Emergency Snow Routes. In the event that the Mayor of Broken Bow proclaims a Snow Emergency there are certain streets that will be declared to be snow emergency routes. This means that there will be no parking allowed on these streets until the snow emergency is lifted by the Mayor. The streets that are included are as follows:

A. 9th Avenue from South J Street north to North N Street

B. 10th Avenue from South E Street north to Memorial Drive

C. South B Street from 5th Avenue west to 11thAvenue\

D. 5th Avenue from South E Street to Memorial Drive

E. Memorial Drive from east city limits to west city limits

F. South 5th Avenue from South F to South H

G. South 7th Avenue from South F to South H

H. South G Street from 5th Avenue to South 8th Avenue

I. South H Street from 5th Avenue to South 8th Avenue

J. North C Street from 5th Avenue to 9th Avenue

K. North 7th Avenue from Memorial Drive to North C Street

L. North 8th Avenue from Memorial Drive to 7th Avenue Loop

M. North H Street from North 9th Avenue to North 12tn Avenue

N. North J Street from North 9th Avenue to North 12th Avenue

O. 10th Avenue from North H Street to North J Street

P. 12th Avenue from North H Street to North J Street

Upon Declaration of a Snow Emergency there may be a prohibition of parking on downtown commercial areas as well. The declaration would include a state of the hours during which parking shall be prohibited for the purpose of snow removal form designated downtown commercial areas.

Another reminder is regarding sidewalk clearing. City ordinance 92.50 requires that snow, ice, mud and other substances be cleared of sidewalks in residential areas within 24 hours after the storm quits and in the business district; sidewalks must be cleared within five hours after the storm stops. If the storm falls during the night the sidewalks in commercial areas should be cleaned before 9 a.m. the following day. It also is unlawful to deposit snow, sleet, ice or mud or any debris from private property onto city streets.