South B/10th Avenue open in two weeks; concrete work at Hwy 2/10th Ave private

It’s anticipated that the intersection of South B Street and 10th Avenue could be open to traffic in approximately two weeks.

That is “assuming weather cooperates,” said general contractor Perry Myers at a progress meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22. Once concrete is poured, it must cure before traffic can drive on it.

Appreciation was expressed to Mike Evans and Arrow Seed for allowing a temporary road to cross the corner of Evans’ property at the intersection of South B and 10th Avenue. This temporary road allows traffic east-west access on B Street to cross 10th Avenues.

Corey Clay, owner of Computers Plus and a member of the Broken Bow emergency response team said that emergency vehicles have also been using the temporary crossing.

In other street construction news, the work at Hwy 2/South E and 10th Avenue is nearing completion. The concrete work in front of the businesses was not done at city expense. “Everything past the sidewalks was private,” Brent Clark, Broken Bow City Administrator said Tuesday.