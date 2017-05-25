Special BB City Council Meeting Thursday May 25 2017
Thursday, May 25, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Here is the agenda for the special City Council meeting scheduled for noon Thursday, May 25, 2107.
A. Roll Call
B. Open Meeting Law - A current copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted and is available for review by all citizens in attendance.
C. Discussion of Potential Partnership on Personnel - Chamber/City Tourism Director
D. Closed session - May or may not vote to enter closed session for the purpose of discussing strategy sessions regarding pending litigation
E - Adjournment
Category: