Spirit of the Plains at Fort Hartsuff Historical Park, Burwell

Fort Hartsuff will come alive the weekend of August 27-28 with several renactor groups providing Fort visitors with a unique experience of the hey days of the Wild West. The Fremont Pathfinders will be bringing the Fort to life with a blacksmith, a surgeon, a carpenter, a cannon and soldiers performing their duties and period drills for the 1870’s.

Admission is $2 adults and $1 kids ages 3-12 years. A Nebraska Park permit is required.

A flag retirement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday evening at 8:30.