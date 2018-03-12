Spring weather here to stay?

As we reach the middle of March, is it possible that spring weather is here to stay?

The National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte says Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 for central Nebraska. Calm winds will become northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Nights will still be cold with Monday night forecast to have a low around 17.

Tuesday will be about the same as Monday, with a high near 49. though Tuesday night will be a bit warmer with a low of 25.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be in the mid 60s with a chance of rain and snow returning to the forecast Thursday night and during the day Friday.